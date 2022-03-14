Malda (WB), Mar 14 (PTI) Twenty-eight people, including women and children, were injured after a private bus lost control and rammed into a roadside tree in West Bengal's Malda district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place in the afternoon on the Malda-Nalagola state highway near Bulbulchandi in Habibpur police station area, an officer said.

The Nalagola-bound bus was coming from English Bazar, he said.

None of the passengers were critically injured, the officer added.

