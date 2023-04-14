Kodagu (Karnataka), Apr 14 (PTI) Six persons, including two women and three children, were killed and two were injured grievously after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a government bus at Sampaje Gate in Kodagu district on Friday, police said.

They were going from Maddur in Mandya district to Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district when their vehicle was involved in the accident with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus.

The injured were rushed to hospital.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

