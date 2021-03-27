Coimbatore, Mar 27 (PTI): Three poll officials have been placed under suspension for not taking action on the reported supply of money and gifts in Valparai Assembly constituency.

District Collector S Nagarajan on Saturday ordered the suspension after he received a report from the election observer Ramakrishna Kediyar, official sources said.

Based on an information that money and gift articles were being distributed as bribe to the voters on Friday, the election observer ordered the poll officials to check and submit a report, they said.

But the officials - a member of the flying squad team and two policemen - did not take timely action prompting the observer to send a report to Nagarajan.

After an inquiry, the Collector placed the three under suspension, the sources added.

