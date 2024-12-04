Gurugram, Dec 4 (PTI) The police have arrested three people for allegedly beating and robbing a delivery agent, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night when the victim had gone to deliver goods in Mohammadpur Jharsa village, police said.

The three youths stopped the delivery agent and beat him with sticks. They stole his mobile phone and the delivery items, and fled, police said.

Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR was registered and the accused - Sahil, Punit and Chaman were arrested. They were produced in court Wednesday and have been sent to two days police remand, they said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

