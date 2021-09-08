New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 40,000 cash and other valuables from a Delhi Police sub-inspector in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area last week, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Mohd Israil (28) and Parvez Alam and Rhythm Parcha, both aged 18, all residents of RK Puram, were arrested and the robbed cash and other documents were recovered from them, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Sub-Inspector Kunal Kumar, who is posted at Bindapur Police Station under the jurisdiction of Dwarka district of Delhi Police, was returning home in Munirka on his motorcycle.

At Vasant Vihar, he was allegedly intercepted by the assailants who hit him on his head with a helmet and took away his wallet and other belongings.

In his complaint, the SI alleged that he was beaten by three bike-borne men who threatened him and allegedly escaped from the spot after taking his wallet, a senior police officer said.

The SI did not sustain any visible injuries since he was wearing a helmet when he was hit, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said that based on his complaint, we have registered a case under section 392 (for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

"With the help of technical surveillance and local intelligence, the team apprehended the three accused persons. The robbed cash, other belongings of the complainant and the motorcycle used in commission of crime were also recovered from them," he said.

Out of the robbed amount, Rs 12,000 cash, victim''s wallet containing Delhi Police ID Card, Aadhar Card, ATM cards, vehicle RC, driving licence and voter ID card was recovered along with a mobile phone worth Rs 16,000 purchased from robbed money, according to the police.

