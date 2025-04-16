New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Delhi Police has apprehended three juveniles for allegedly demanding protection money and robbing a grocery shop at knifepoint in outer Delhi's at Mangolpuri area, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on April 13 when four boys aged 14-15 entered a grocery shop run by the complainant's family, a senior police officer said.

Three of them allegedly demanded weekly protection money ('hafta') and robbed Rs 800 from the shop at knifepoint, while the fourth stood guard outside, the officer said.

Before fleeing from the spot, the accused allegedly threatened the shopkeepers that they would return every week to collect money.

"After scanning CCTV camera footage from the nearby areas, police raided several locations in Mangolpuri on April 14, leading to the apprehension of three minors," the officer said.

"The knife used in the crime was recovered from their possession. The trio has confessed to the robbery during preliminary questioning. Efforts are underway to nab the fourth accused and recover the stolen cash," he said.

