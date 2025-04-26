Jaipur, Apr 26 (PTI) Three people were killed and two injured after a car collided with a tempo and fell into a roadside ditch in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred on National Highway 62 in Suratgarh.

Three people were killed and two injured when the car collided head-on with the tempo. After the collision, the car fell into a ditch on the side of the road, police said.

The car was badly damaged. Police and villagers pulled out the injured and rushed them to hospital, they said.

