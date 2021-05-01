Puducherry, May 1 (PTI): Three of the 116 mediapersons, examined for COVID-19, have tested positive at a special camp held for scribes on the premises of the Press Club here.

The camp was organised for mediapersons who would cover on Sunday the counting of votes polled during the April 6 Assembly elections, a press release from the Deputy Director of Health and Family Welfare Services R Murali said on Saturday.

The three mediapersons were directed to take treatment at the government hospital here, the release said.

It was also stated that an observer deployed to oversee the counting also tested positive.

