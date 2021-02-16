Chandigarh, Feb 16 (PTI) The Punjab government will set up three pharma parks in the state soon, proposals for two of them have already been submitted to the Centre, said the state's Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora on Tuesday.

A bulk drug pharma park in an area of 1,300 acres, involving project cost of about Rs 1,800 crore, has been proposed at Bathinda under a scheme of the Government of India.

Besides, a medical devices park in an area of 210 acres involving a project cost of about Rs 180 crore has been proposed at Rajpura, said the minister in a statement here.

Third project, a greenfield project with the aim to give an impetus to the emerging need of pharma sector in the region, will be set up in an area of 130.32 acres in village Wazirabad, Fatehgarh Sahib, he said.

The project will cater the growing demand of a wide variety of active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulations cropped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gram panchayat land of 130.32 acre has been procured and physical possession has also been taken over, Arora added. PTI CHS HRS hrs

