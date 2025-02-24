Gurugram, Feb 24 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was shot dead by unknown assailants in the Farrukhnagar area on Monday evening, few days after he came out of jail, police said.

According to the police, the deceased is identified as Rohit, a resident of Khera Khurrampur village.

Rohit had come out of jail a few days ago and more than 10 cases, including murder, were registered against him. Police suspect it to be a case of rivalry, they said.

The incident took place in the fields behind World College at around 4:30 pm when unidentified assailants opened fire on Rohit and fled. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

"It is being said that this incident has been carried out due to old enmity. Police have been deployed in the village to ensure that there is no tension of any kind. We are trying to identify the accused and they will be arrested soon", said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of Farrukhnagar police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)