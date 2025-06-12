Jammu, Jun 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have solved the recent firing incident here with the arrest of four alleged criminals.

Three of the arrested accused were beaten up in full public view while being taken to the police station, according to a video that went viral on social media.

Also Read | What Is Pothole QuickFix App? Everything You Need To Know About BMC's Latest Move To Eliminate Mumbai's Pothole Woes.

The video, purported to have been shot in the Gangyal area of the city, sparked a debate over the beating by canes and belts, with some on social media terming it as police excess.

Police have not come out with any statement over the beating incident so far.

Also Read | UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Declared at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Scorecard.

The three have been accused of firing gunshots and wounding two persons, including a recently released criminal, Paramjeet Singh, at Gangyal Chowk.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed the arrest of four accused in connection with the firing, terming it as a "significant breakthrough" in the ongoing investigation.

The police identified the arrested persons as Surinder Singh and Harjot Singh alias "Anda", both residents of Dashmesh Nagar, Raman Kumar of Gangyal and Mohd Ashraf of Narwal.

"...these individuals were found to be actively involved in the criminal conspiracy that led to the recent firing incident in which two persons sustained injuries," an official statement said.

It added that the accused have a criminal background and are known to have links to organised criminal activities in the region.

"Their arrest marks a crucial step in unearthing the broader network associated with the incident," the police said, adding that further investigation is underway to identify additional conspirators and uncover the full extent of the gang's operations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)