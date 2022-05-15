Crime Branch, robs trucker of cash Coimbatore, May 15 (PTI) Three of a four-member gang were arrested on Sunday on the charge of impersonating as Crime Branch policemen and robbing a lorry driver of his money by beating him up. According to police, the driver stopped near here early this morning to buy food from a hotel when the gang demanded the vehicle documents and a bribe to let him off the hook. Then, the gang roughed up the driver, snatched the money and fled.

The lorry was proceeding to Odisha to deliver solar panel from Kerala when the incident took place, the police said. After getting treated for injury got in the attack, the driver sought police help and got the three members arrested. Search has begun for the one at large, said the police.

