Ballia (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) Four persons were arrested with 480 kg of illegal firecrackers in the Chitbaragaon area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, a joint team of Chitbaragaon Police and SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) on Friday arrested the four accused for allegedly storing illegal firecrackers for the upcoming Diwali festival, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

The accused have been identified as Rajendra Prasad, Rohit Kumar, Sachin and Tribhuvan Prasad, Anand said.

A total of 480 kg of illegal firecrackers were recovered from the accused, the SP said, adding that a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)