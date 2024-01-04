Hyderabad, Jan 4 (PTI) A total of 650 kg of ganja, worth over Rs 1.62 crore in the grey market, was seized by the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Thursday.

During vehicle checks, a police team in Laxmidevipally of the district intercepted the lorry and found the ganja concealed in several bags in the vehicle, they said.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

The narcotic substance was being allegedly transported to Rajasthan after it was purchased at Chinturu in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, a police official said.

A total of 650 kgs ganja worth Rs 1.62 crore was seized, police said adding the lorry driver and the cleaner were taken into custody while three others were absconding.

Also Read | GATE 2024 Admit Card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Examination Likely To Be Released Today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Know How To Download.

A case was registered and further investigations were on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)