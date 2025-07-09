New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Seven Bangladeshi nationals, including five transgender individuals, were arrested here for allegedly living illegally in India, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who would beg in the daytime and were involved in criminal activities during the night, were nabbed near the Mukundpur flyover on Monday as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants, according to police.

"Five transgender individuals were caught begging under the Mukundpur flyover on July 7. A detailed interrogation revealed that they were Bangladeshi nationals," a police officer said.

Based on the information provided by them, two men were nabbed from the same area. All seven of them were living in India without valid travel visas or permits, in violation of the Foreigners Act, he said.

"The arrested accused have been identified as Sanjana (26), Fariya (22), Md Rohi (21), Toha (20) and Foisal (19), all transgender, and Liton alias Nikhil (34) and Alamin (33)," he said.

According to the officer, the transgender individuals had altered their appearances to resemble women.

The accused told police that they would carry out criminal activities at night. Legal proceedings are underway for their deportation, the officer said.

