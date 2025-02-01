Kota (Rajasthan) Feb 1 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl died during treatment after a toilet wall collapsed on her at a government school in Rjasthan's Kota, officials said on Saturday.

Following an initial inquiry, the district education department suspended three teachers of the school on Saturday for alleged negligence and ordered a detailed probe, they said.

The victim, Rohini, a Class 1 student at the Government Upper Primary School in Darbechi village, was injured when the dilapidated toilet wall collapsed while she was inside the bathroom around noon on Friday, Circle Inspector Satyanarayan Malav said.

The school staff informed the girl's parents, who took her to the Community Health Centre in Sultanpur, police said.

After primary medical care, doctors referred her to a higher health facility, following which the family took her to a private hospital in Kota, where she died during treatment on Friday evening, police said.

On Saturday, the girl's parents lodged a complaint alleging negligence by school staff and held them responsible for her death.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 194 (Police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Act and said additional charges would be added as per the investigation.

The education department's probe report will also be included in the case file, officials said.

District Education Officer K.K. Sharma said a joint team of elementary and block education officers visited the school on Saturday and found three teachers — Ashok Kumar Porwal, Ramdayal Meghwal, and Gyatri Kanwar — prima facie negligent.

They were suspended, and a detailed investigation has been initiated for further action, he said.

According to villagers, a staff member's four-wheeler was available at the school, but the teachers allegedly waited for the parents instead of immediately taking the girl to a hospital.

Angered by the incident, the girl's family and villagers staged a protest on Darbechi road, demanding compensation and action against those responsible.

Sub-divisional officials and police reached the spot and assured the family of Rs 5.50 lakh in compensation.

The family was handed Rs 3.50 lakh on the spot, and was assured of the remaining amount, following which the protest was called off, police said.

