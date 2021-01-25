Coimbatore, Jan 25 (PTI): As part of the 73rd birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the district AIADMK unit is organising a mass marriage of 73 poor couples on February 15.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam would participate in the marriage function, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani said here on Monday.

The couples would be given 73 gift articles, he said.

Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary falls on February 24.

