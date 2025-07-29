New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) An 81-year-old woman doctor was injured after bike-borne snatchers robbed her of two gold chains in southwest Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave area, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on July 25 around 3 pm when the victim, identified as Dr. Sushila, a resident of Munirka, had gone to Safdarjung Enclave for some personal work, he said.

“While returning to her car, she saw a box kept near it. While she tried to remove it, two men on a motorcycle suddenly appeared. One of the accused snatched two gold chains from her neck,” a senior police officer said.

The sudden jerk caused the elderly doctor who runs a clinic in Sarojini Nagar Market to lose balance and fall, resulting in injuries to her. The accused fled the spot immediately after the incident.

Police registered a case of robbery on July 26 based on the victim's statement. Police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify and apprehend the culprits. Further investigation is underway.

