New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) As many as 912 crore merchant transactions were made using Paytm in Q2FY24, parent One97 Communications said on Wednesday.

Notably, the maximum number of payments have been done on Saturdays, making it the busiest day in the week for digital transactions, the company said releasing Paytm's 2023 Recap.

When it comes to making most payments from midnight to 6 AM, Delhi emerged as Paytm's night owl, outshining cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Goa, the release said.

"A whopping 912 crore merchant payments were made using Paytm in Q2FY24," according to the release by One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm.

Releasing Paytm's 2023 Recap, it said if all the Paytm QR codes used this year were stacked up, it would be taller than 40 Qutub Minars.

Paytm said it continues to strengthen its leadership in in-store payments, with more than 92 lakh Paytm pioneered devices such as Soundbox, Card Machines, amongst others in the quarter ending September 2023.

