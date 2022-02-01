New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Atul Kumar Goel has assumed charge as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the city-headquartered Punjab National Bank (PNB), a regulatory filing said on Tuesday.

Goel has assumed the charge as the MD & CEO of the bank with effect from February 1, 2022, PNB said in the filing.

Also Read | Infinix Zero 5G India Launch Likely To Take Place on February 8, 2022: Report.

Mallikarjuna Rao has ceased to be the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Bank with effect from February 1, 2022 upon his superannuation on January 31, 2022, said the lender.

Prior to assuming charge as the head of the state-owned bank, Goel was appointed as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of PNB on January 1, 2022.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: Crypto Tax Regime Indicates Future of Cryptocurrencies As Financial Asset in India.

Before this, he was the MD & CEO of Kolkata-headquartered UCO Bank since November 2018 and served as the Executive Director during September 2016 to November 2018.

A seasoned banker having around three decades of experience in public sector banks, he was instrumental in turning around the loss-making UCO Bank in FY2020-21.

UCO Bank was reporting losses for five consecutive years before FY21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)