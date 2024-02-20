New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Electrification and automation major ABB India on Tuesday posted around 13 per cent rise in profit after tax to Rs 345 crore in fourth quarter ended December 31, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

It had clocked Rs 306 crore PAT (profit after tax) during the October-December period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

The company follows January to December as a financial year.

Total revenue of the company rose to Rs 2,757 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 2,427 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Also Read | KCET Exam 2024: Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Examination Ends on February 20, Apply Online at kea.kar.nic.in.

In the fourth quarter, total orders rose up by 35 per cent to Rs 3,147 crore. In 2023, the company received orders worth Rs 12,319 crore, up 23 per cent over 2022.

For the entire fiscal, the company's PAT was at Rs 1,248 crore, up over Rs 1,026 crore from last financial year. While the revenues surged to Rs 10,447 crore, from Rs 8,568 crore a year ago.

"Our broad-based growth has come on the back of deepening engagement into diverse market segments and portfolio expansion and localization for the Indian market.

"We are grateful for the enduring confidence our customers place in our value adding electrification and automation products, solutions, and services. Our focus on superior margins and a strategic mix continues to aid in robust cash generation." the company's Managing Director Sanjeev Sharma said.

Sectors contributing to the growth during the quarter include railways, metals, data centers, cement, specialty chemicals, and construction machinery, the company said.

Its board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 23.8 per share.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)