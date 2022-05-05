New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Shares of ABB India on Thursday jumped nearly 10 per cent after the company posted over two-fold jump in net profit for the March quarter.

The stock rallied 9.69 per cent to Rs 2,209 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 9.64 per cent to Rs 2,208.80.

ABB India on Wednesday posted over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 370 crore for the March quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenue.

The net profit of the company was Rs 151 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a company statement said.

The company follows January to December financial year.

Total revenue rose to Rs 1,968 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,629 crore in the same period a year ago.

