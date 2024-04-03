New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Healthcare industry body NATHEALTH on Wednesday said Abhay Soi, Chairman & Managing Director, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, has been appointed as its new President.

Soi will be the President for FY24-25 and takes over from Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, NATHEALTH said in a statement.

The new team includes Ameera Shah, Promoter & MD of Metropolis Healthcare, as Senior Vice-President and Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Group, as Vice President, the statement said.

