Chandigarh, Oct 17 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said about 20 lakh farmers in the state have benefitted from the PM KISAN scheme under which 12th installment of payment was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khattar said by releasing the 12th installment of PM-Kisan Yojana during the ongoing festival season, Prime Minister has given a gift to crores of farmers in the country.

"About 20 lakh farmers of Haryana have benefited from this scheme. Doubling the income of farmers is the utmost priority of the state government. The Central and Haryana governments are continuously working in the interest of the farmers. "Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers of Haryana have received an amount of Rs 3,754.67 crore in the last 11 installments,” said Khattar, as per an official statement.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister had launched the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in the year 2018 to increase the income of the farmers.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme the Centre provides Rs 6,000 per beneficiary in a year in three equal installments.

"Farmers are getting direct benefits from this scheme. With this amount, farmers can buy seeds, fertilizers and other necessary things for their fields," said Khattar.

Chief Minister expresses gratitude to Prime Minister for opening more than 600 Kisan Samriddhi Kendras in the country.

