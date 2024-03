New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Cement major ACC Ltd bagged the Lamatola coking coal block situated in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday in the ongoing nineth round of auction of commercial coal mines, according to an official release.

ACC submitted the final bid offering a premium of 16.75 per cent against the reserve price of 4 per cent.

Also Read | Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Witnessing Average Footfall of 1 to 1.5 Lakh Pilgrims Daily, Says Temple Trust.

"Including today's auction, a total of 4 coking coal mines have been auctioned under the ongoing rounds of auction. Once operationalized, these coal mines will reduce the dependency of country on imported coking coal," the Coal Ministry said.

The latest round of commercial coal mine auctions was launched by the Coal Ministry on December 20, 2023. As many as 32 coal mines were put on the block.

Also Read | Who Is Nayab Saini? All You Need To Know About BJP Leader Set To Be New Haryana CM.

The Lamatola coking coal mine located in Madhya Pradesh has 200 million tonnes reserves of coking coal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)