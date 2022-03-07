New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The first post-pandemic physical edition of Automechanika exhibition, organised by the Auto Component Manufacturers of India, will be held in the national capital between February 1-3, 2024.

The event will recognise and support the component advancements amid the shifting mobility trends and will also start a new cycle for organising the exhibition only in the even-numbered years, a release stated.

Poised to become the third largest automobile market by 2026, next only to China and the US, the Indian market holds strong potential and is a key growth market for global auto component brands.

However, the disruptions and postponements caused by the pandemic have pushed forward the schedule of global automotive events.

In alignment with the global automotive industry body OICA's calendar of auto shows around the world, the Auto Expo will be held every odd year from 2023 onwards.

"The shift to an even year cycle will ensure the industry has a common networking point every year and secures business continuity," said Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd.

