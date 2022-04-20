New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Renewable energy firm ACME Group's green hydrogen and ammonia project in Oman has received independent certification agency TUV Rheinland's first green certificate.

By providing Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Certification, TUV Rheinland enables stakeholders to ensure that ammonia and hydrogen produced from regenerative sources have significantly lower levels of greenhouse-gas emissions than conventional hydrogen or fossil fuels, a company statement said.

ACME Group CEO Rajat Seksaria said, "We are proud to be the recipient of the world's first Green Hydrogen Certification from TUV Rheinland. This certificate will enhance our capability to cater to international markets across Europe, America and Asia region for the supply of Green Ammonia".

He informed that the company has already started work on the Oman plant and is on track to commission the world's first large-scale green ammonia project.

Green accreditation from leading agencies such as TUV Rheinland is an important milestone in our efforts, he noted.

Last month, the ACME Group signed an agreement with Norway-based Scatec ASA to invest in its Oman Project with a 50-50 joint venture, to design, develop, build and operate a large-scale green ammonia facility in Oman.

The first phase of the facility is expected to produce 1,00,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually and will be expanded to 1.2 million tonnes per annum with about 3.5 GW of electrolyser capacity, which will be powered by 5.5 GWp of the solar PV plant.

The facility will be located in the Duqm Special Economic Zone of Oman.

Potentially, the facility can be further expanded in later phases at the same location. ACME is in advanced discussions with reputable off-takers for 20–25-year contracts, which will lay the foundation for the financing of the project.

The partners expect to fund the facility through equity and project finance debt. The overall schedule for the project is under development, but the partners share the ambition for this facility to be one of the first commercial large-scale green ammonia facilities in operation globally, the statement said.

