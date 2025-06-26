New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) ACME Solar Holdings on Thursday said it has bagged standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) projects with cumulative capacity of 275 MW/550 MWh in Andhra Pradesh.

The project requires system availability for two full operational cycles of two hours each every day, a company statement said.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd has emerged as the winning bidder for NHPC's tender for cumulative capacity of 275 MW/550 MWh standalone BESS projects in Andhra Pradesh across two projects at Kuppam and Ghani, the statement said.

The company's winning bid for the Kuppam project was at a tariff of Rs 2,10,000 per MW per month with a capacity of 50 MW/100 MWh, it said.

Its winning bid for the Ghani project was at a tariff of Rs 2,22,000 per MW per month with a capacity of 225 MW/450 MWh, as per the statement.

As part of the project, ACME Solar will receive viability gap funding of Rs 27 lakh per MWh, or 30 per cent of the total project cost, whichever is lower, it said.

The auction was part of a tender issued by NHPC in February 2025 to enhance energy storage capacity in Andhra Pradesh.

ACME Solar Holdings is a leading integrated renewable energy player with a diversified portfolio of 6,970 MW and 550 MWh spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions.

