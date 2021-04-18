Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI): A Telugu actor has filed a police complaint saying a realtor had cheated him and his family of Rs 7.5 crore.

In a video message on Sunday, the actor Naresh said the realtor had borrowedthe amount six years ago butdid not return it.

The actor further said he lodged the complaint and also approached the court in this connection.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and probe begun, the police said.

