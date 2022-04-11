New Delhi, April 11: Adani Green Energy on Monday entered the list of top-10 valued firms as its market valuation zoomed over Rs 4.22 lakh crore, backed by a sharp rally in its share price. The company commanded a market valuatuion of Rs 4,22,526.28 crore to grab the tenth spot on the top-10 list.

Shares of the company jumped 16.25 per cent to settle at Rs 2,701.55 apiece on BSE. During the day, it zoomed 19.99 per cent to Rs 2,788.70.

The company pipped Bharti Airtel to enter the top-10 list. Bharti Airtel's valuation is at Rs 4,16,240.75 crore.

Shares of the company have rallied 103.46 per cent so far this year.

Reliance Industries Limited with a market valuation of Rs 17,65,503.82 crore is the country's most valued firm, followed by TCS (Rs 13,52,531.75 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 8,29,723.84 crore), Infosys (Rs 7,43,183.48 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 5,27,898.16 crore), HUL (Rs 5,08,475.05 crore), State Bank of India (Rs 4,59,572.87 crore), Bajaj Finance (Rs 4,44,173.16 crore), HDFC (Rs 4,39,449.99 crore) and Adani Green Energy.

Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate International Holding Company will invest USD 2 billion in three green-focused companies of Adani Group. Adani Enterprises Ltd, the group's flagship firm, will get Rs 7,700 crore (USD 1.02 billion) by issuing preferential shares to IHC, while Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) will receive Rs 3,850 crore each via the same equity instrument, the group said in a statement.

