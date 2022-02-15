New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Shares of Adani Wilmar jumped over 7 per cent on Tuesday a day after the company posted a 66 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 211.41 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

On the BSE, the shares were trading 7.33 per cent higher at Rs 404.

Also Read | EV Maker Okinawa Autotech Commences Operations at Second Manufacturing Plant in India.

Similarly, on the NSE, the scrip was up 7.62 per cent to Rs 405.

Its total income rose to Rs 14,405.82 crore in the third quarter from Rs 10,238.23 crore a year ago, up around 41 per cent, driven by food products, which it sees as the focus area going forward.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Minimum Temperatures To Increase Slightly In North India; Cold Wave Conditions Likely To Prevail In Odisha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)