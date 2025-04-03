Varanasi, Apr 3 (PTI) Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday conducted a review meeting with the authority personnel in Varanasi to take stock of preparations ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting at the Circuit House auditorium, Adityanath stressed the preparations of all projects scheduled for inauguration and foundation-laying for the PM.

He spoke to the officials also about the problem of land subsidence at Namo Ghat and ordered immediate repairs there. He also emphasised the beautification of the Varuna Riverfront.

Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma led the presentation of development projects, while Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal detailed the police's security arrangements.

