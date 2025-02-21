New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Adani Group's Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) and three Tata Power-led distribution companies are among the discoms that have attained a high 'A+' rating in the government's list of top 63 power utilities in India.

According to the 13th Integrated Rating and Ranking Power Distribution Utilities, a total of 11 companies have received A+ ratings, 11 have received A, 10 (B ratings), 13 (B-), 10 (C), 8 (C-).

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 22 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Tata Power-led discoms which have received A+ ratings are TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL), TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL).

Others to get A+ rating are Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL), Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL), Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL), Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL), Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL), Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVNL).

Also Read | What Is Coffee Badging? All About Office Trend Becoming Popular As Companies Issue Return-to-Office Mandates.

The 13th Integrated Rating Exercise methodology comprises 15 base rating metrics and nine disincentives, culminating in a comprehensive score out of 100 to evaluate each utility's performance holistically.

Subsequently, utilities are assigned grades (A+, A, B, B-, C, C- and D) based on these scores and specific overriding conditions.

The objective of the Integrated Rating is to rate all utilities in power distribution sector based on their financial & operational performance (internal factors) and regulatory environment & state government support (external factors).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)