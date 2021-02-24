New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Affle Holdings Pte Ltd, a promoter of Affle (India) Ltd, on Wednesday offloaded 3 lakh shares of the company worth over Rs 161 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the block deal data available with BSE, total 3.06 lakh scrips of the company were divested by Affle Holdings Pte at an average price of Rs 5,267 apiece.

This translates to a total deal value of Rs 161.6 crore.

In a separate transaction, shares of Affle India were purchased by Laudus International MarketMasters Fund at the same price.

According to the company's latest shareholding pattern, Affle Holdings Pte Ltd held 48.05 per cent stake in Affle (India) Ltd as a promoter.

At the end of trading on Wednesday, stocks of Affle India settled 1.24 per cent lower at Rs 5,253.85 per share on the BSE.

