New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Digital advertising firm Affle on Saturday posted 57.2 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 29.5 crore for June quarter 2021-22.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 18.8 crore for the year-ago period, Affle said in a statement.

Revenue was at Rs 152.5 crore, up 69.8 per cent from Rs 89.8 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The company pointed out that the profit after tax (PAT) is "normalised for exceptional gain in other income".

"The world is undergoing a paradigm shift with accelerated connected experiences redefining the digital priorities of the advertisers globally. Our growth mindset and tech innovations helped us achieve a consistent, all-round performance in Q1 FY2022," Affle Chairman, MD and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum said in a statement.

He added that the company saw broad-based growth coming from the top 10 resilient industry verticals and across India and international markets, driven by significant increase in the CPCU (cost per converted user) business.

"Continuing upon the previous year trend, this quarter too witnessed a persistent growth in advertiser spends towards the mobile marketing. We enhanced our platforms and product propositions while penetrating deeper across both new and existing markets," Sohum said.

He said the resilient nature of the company's business enabled its positive growth trajectory, and expressed optimism about industry macro-trends and being future-ready to leverage upon new market dynamics, and delivering sustainable growth to all stakeholders.

