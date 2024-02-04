New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) After Ayodhya, SpiceJet plans to expand its business over the next two years and increase connectivity between various tourist and religious destinations including Lakshadweep, the airline's chief Ajay Singh said.

The domestic carrier has also plans to operate seaplanes and is awaiting infrastructure development for water ports, the CMD told PTI in an interaction.

"I think this is the time to expand. SpiceJet will do its utmost to expand its business over the next two years. We want to connect many tourist destinations, religious tourism, medical tourism, places like Lakshadweep," Singh said in reply to a question on company's expansion plan.

According to Sing, the airline already has the licence to operate seaplanes and plans are in the works to connect several locations through seaplane services.

On February 1, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Minister of State V K Singh jointly inaugurated SpiceJet's direct flight service connecting Ayodhya with eight cities.

Asked about the company's plan to connect Ayodhya with more locations through its network, Singh said every large and small city today wants connectivity with Ayodhya. So the plans are in the works.

"I think every airline wants to connect with Ayodhya today with more and more flights. I think soon enough the government will have to expand the airport at Ayodhya.

"There is no doubt that Ayodhya will be one of the leading tourism destination in the world. Just like you hear Vatican or Mecca, I have no doubt that Ayodhya will become the largest tourist destination in the world," he said.

Singh further said the air cargo segment sees growth in a very big way and SpiceJet hopes to start air cargo services using wide-body aircraft not just within the country but also overseas, including large commercial centres across the globe.

The company also aims to complete the listing process on NSE soon, he said.

"We have applied already. We are pushing to just as soon as possible. We have a few meetings over the next two-three days to ensure we shorten the process of listing as soon as possible," Singh said.

