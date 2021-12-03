New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Agri start-up AgNext Technologies on Friday said it has partnered with cooperative Nafed in a first-of-its-kind initiative to digitise quality assessment for Arunachal Pradesh's organic kiwis.

These organic kiwis were launched in New Delhi last week by the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) along with NAFED as the marketing partner, under the Centre's 'One District-One Product' scheme.

"Till date, over 6,000 kg of kiwi has been assessed and moved through our 'Qualix' platform, with proven benefits for the farmers, NAFED and the end-consumers," AgNext's CEO and founder Taranjeet Singh Bhamra said in a statement.

The impact of facilitating quality-based and traceability-enabled trade for kiwis will not only improve domestic demand but also help in boosting the export potential of the fruit, he added.

Nafed Additional Managing Director Pankaj Prasad said the cooperative has successfully partnered with farmer producer organisations (FPOs) in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, to help them create better market linkages for their certified organic kiwis.

"Digitised quality assessment helps to streamline the inspection process of the fruit, giving end-consumers a complete traceability report.

"This empowers both farmers and consumers, resulting in better price realisations, and also builds greater trust and transparency among all the stakeholders in the value chain," he said.

It is essential to increase the adoption of technology to truly capitalise on the potential of Indian agriculture, boost farmers' income and enable quality-based trade, he added.

This is the first time in India that an AI-based technology is being used for the rapid quality assessment of organic kiwi.

Through its quality monitoring platform 'Qualix', AgNext also enabled deep-tech-based comprehensive traceability. Using QR code mapping, the end-consumers can trace all the steps in the supply chain down to the origin, the company added. HRS hrs

