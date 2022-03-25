New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) India's agricultural and processed food products exports have touched USD 21.5 billion in April to February this fiscal, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said that rice exports have crossed USD 8.67 billion during the same period.

Also Read | Infinix Smart 6 Plus With 5,000mAh Battery Launched.

Moreover, the outbound shipments of wheat have reached USD 1.74 billion during April-January of the current financial year, it added.

Exports of agricultural and processed food products stood at "USD 21.5 billion in the 11-months period of the current fiscal and is all set to achieve the annual export target of USD 23.71 billion for 2021-22," it added.

Also Read | Google Reportedly Working on New Nest Hub With a Detachable Tablet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)