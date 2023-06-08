Latur, Jun 8 (PTI) The Maharashtra agriculture department in Latur started its doorstep campaign to help farmers ahead of the Kharif season sowing, an official said on Thursday.

The campaign began in Sindkheda in Nilanga tehsil on Wednesday in the presence of officials of the agriculture department and the agriculture technology management system, he said.

Farmers are being guided about modern technology for cultivation of Kharif crops, as well as pest and disease control, Agriculture Joint Director Sahebrao Divekar said.

Farmers have been told to not rush in with Kharif sowing and to wait till 80-100 millimetres of rains have fallen in the area, since sowing at the right time and manner increases production and income, Divekar added.

