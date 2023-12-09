Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) An Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based facial recognition system and E-beat book mobile application were introduced in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district that would help police tackle terror and criminal activities effectively, officials said.

Jammu zone Inspector General of Police Anand Jain inaugurated the state-of-the art tool during his visit to Kishtwar district, where he also reviewed the overall security, and law and order situation besides inspecting model checkpoints along Jammu-Kishtwar national highway, the officials said.

A police spokesman said the AI-based facial recognition system will help police to trace and monitor terrorists, over ground workers, former terrorists, drug-peddlers and those wanted in other criminal activities.

He said the police in Kishtwar took a pioneer step in developing a mobile app to digitalize data of various beats of police stations.

The E-beat book App shall be used for updation of record in Kishtwar district by various beat officers of Police Stations, the spokesman said.

Besides compilation of comprehensive information about criminals, the E-beat book will provide details about various installations, he said, adding the updated record and information shall be used for character verification and speedily disposal of all police verifications.

"It is a part of smart policing and the beat officers have been provided Tabs for updation of records," the spokesman said.

Later, the IGP chaired a joint security review meeting with officers of the army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and various sister agencies wherein the present security scenario of the district was reviewed threadbare, the spokesman said.

Earlier, the officer inspected the model police checkpoints enroute from Batote to Kishtwar which were set up to tighten the noose against violation of traffic rules and to moderate the traffic mishaps.

The IGP reviewed the progress of installation of CCTV Cameras and other safety devices in passenger buses and directed the officers to make special efforts and ensure installation of CCTV cameras in all buses plying on the routes of this hilly region, the spokesman said.

