Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the ability to help the hospitality industry significantly but there are few big ones like the pre-check-in process where OYO is focusing upon, the company's chief co-founder and chief executive officer Ritesh Agarwal said.

Speaking at a session here on the Mumbai Tech Week, Agarwal also said that there should not be any room for fear or arrogance before entering into business as they are the biggest enemies of entrepreneurial success.

"Fundamentally our business was built on the back of dynamic pricing. Now, it was not designed on models that today's world of AI is using because we started our business 7-8 years back," Agarwal said in response to a question on adoption of AI in the hospitality industry.

Stating that his brand would not be what it is today if the company had not used dynamic pricing, he said "We drive 75 or 70 plus of our bookings from the US, Europe, Southeast, Asia, Middle East and other markets. That happens because we are able to sit in India, design dynamic pricing, get better use even before you walk into the hotel.".

There's a lot of data science and AI that's implemented in matching the right locations, being able to drive dynamic pricing, which in itself is a multi -tens of billions of dollars industry, he said.

"But there are few big ones, which is pre-checking, which is what we are focused on running. Eventually, we will support starting with the front office to make sure that you don't need a human to just do front office, checking, you have somebody who has the ability to just serve you but all the effort can be done through machine all the way to in-room experience and cost reduction," Agarwal said.

He said that as an entrepreneur, on day one, you have to leave fear, embarrassment, pride, arrogance, and everything outside the room and enter(the business) "because these are the biggest enemies of entrepreneurial success.".

Citing his own example of cleaning the washroom of his hotels, which he still does sometimes as a role model, he said, "It's very hard for people to sort of accept that they will do it because unfortunately, our upbringing doesn't teach us, like a lot of families do upbringing that way that you have to do everything".

"But (at) some places there is a feeling that maybe this is not our job, this is someone else's job. I think those would be my perspective that you have to leave this shame, pride that this is not my job, this is someone else's job," he said.

