Puducherry, Mar 12 (PTI) AINRC Legislator from Karaikal (North) constituency P R N Thirumurugan will be inducted as a Minister in the Puducherry Cabinet on March 14, official sources said.

Thirumurugan will be sworn in as Minister in the AINRC-BJP coalition government by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the Raj Nivas here.

Also Read | Who Is Nayab Saini? All You Need To Know About BJP Leader Set To Be New Haryana CM.

The 52-year-old Thirumurugan was appointed by the President as a minister after Chief Minister N Rangasamy recommended his name.

Thirumurugan's induction restore the strength of the territorial cabinet to six and would fill the vacancy caused by the removal of the only woman member in the House S Chandrapriyanga (AINRC) in October last year as 'her performance as Minister was not satisfactory.'

Also Read | CAA: List of Documents Required To Apply for Citizenship in India Under Citizenship Amendment Act.

Chandrapriyanga, however, continues to be a legislator.

Representation for the Karaikal region in the Cabinet is also maintained by appointing Thirumurugan as a minister in the coalition government.

Thirumurugan is the son of the former Congress Legislator PR Nalamaharajan, who represented the then Cottuchery segment in Karaikal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)