New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A 56-year-old engineer of Air India died after he slipped and fell off the radome of an aircraft while repairing it, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred Monday midnight, they said.

Also Read | Prahlad Singh Patel Convoy Road Accident: Union Minister's Vehicle Hits Bike in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara District, One Killed, Three Kids Injured (Watch Videos).

Ram Prakash Singh, senior superintendent service engineer, was on duty on the intervening night of November 6 and 7.

"While servicing a plane at T-3 of the airport, he slipped and fell on the ground and sustained head injuries," an officer said.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam Admit Card Out at iimcat.ac.in: Hall Ticket for Common Eligibility Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

"The Air India staff took him to Medanta hospital and thereafter to Manipal Hospital where he was declared dead," a police official said, further investigation was underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)