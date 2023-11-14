Mangaluru, Nov 14 (PTI) Air India Express (AIE) is enhancing the travel experience with the introduction of two new flights connecting Bengaluru to Mangaluru.

Starting from Wednesday, November 15, the winter schedule promises increased connectivity, linking not just these two cities but also connecting to Chennai, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Varanasi, a release from the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here said on Tuesday.

MIA officials said they are eagerly anticipating a substantial increase in domestic passenger footfall with this latest addition to their flight schedule. The flight timings are tailored for customer convenience, seamlessly connecting to international flights.

Flight IX 782 will commence its journey from Varanasi at 8 am, landing at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at 10.30 am. After a quick layover of 55 minutes without changing aircraft, it will depart from KIA at 11.10 am and arrive at MIA by 12.10 pm.

The Varanasi-Mangaluru connection is only open for 10 days, until November 25. However, starting November 26, the flight will seamlessly link Chennai to Mangaluru via Bengaluru. Other flight timings will be intimated later.

