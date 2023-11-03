Noida, Nov 3 (PTI) Amid severe pollution in the national capital region (NCR), BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh on Friday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to declare an environmental emergency in the affected areas.

He also urged the government to temporarily halt all industrial activities contributing to emissions in a bid to curb pollution.

Singh, whose constituency Jewar includes large parts of Greater Noida, has also suggested restricting vehicular traffic, possibly introducing an odd-even rule or promoting work from home, to reduce congestion and pollution, in his letter to Chief Secretary Dugra Shankar Mishra.

The MLA sought the government's “urgent intervention” for the “hazardous AQI levels” in Noida, Greater Noida, and NCR areas of the state. On Friday at 4 pm, the AQI level was recorded at 428 in Noida and 492 in Greater Noida (both in severe category), according to official figures.

“The critical issue with such severe air pollution is that the repercussions are long-term and chronic. The damage inflicted on the lungs and arteries will reverberate for decades, impacting the health and well- being of the population for generations to come,” Singh said.

“In recent weeks, the AQI levels have soared to 'severe' on multiple occasions, signifying a grave health emergency for millions of residents. The persistent smog and poor air quality are leading to an alarming increase in respiratory illnesses and posing significant health risks, especially to the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions,” he said.

Singh also urged to enhance public awareness regarding the health risks and promoting the use of masks and air purifiers while also calling for an emergency audit of all construction sites, enforcing strict dust control measures.

Besides Noida, Greater Noida, the air quality index (AQI) has dipped drastically in other parts of NCR in Uttar Pradesh. It was recorded 318 in Bulandshahr, 339 in Khurja, 364 in Baghpat, 392 in Ghaziabad, 363 in Hapur, 381 in Meerut, 254 in Muzaffarnagar, according to official figures at 4 pm.

