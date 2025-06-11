New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The city woke up to a warm morning on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 27.2 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for the capital city till Wednesday, warning people to stay cautious and take steps to protect themselves from the ongoing heatwave.

According to the IMD, very hot weather will persist in Delhi until at least June 12.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 39 per cent and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 45 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was recorded in the poor category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 227.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

