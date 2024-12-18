New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Bharti Airtel has become the first private telecom operator to launch mobile services in Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipore districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the company said on Wednesday.

The company said that it has deployed 15 mobile towers in Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipore districts, which will benefit the local population and also offer essential communication connections for soldiers stationed along the Line of Control.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 18, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Bharti Airtel has partnered with the Indian Army to bring connectivity to villages in Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipore districts along the Line of Control in North Kashmir," the company said in a statement.

Under the Vibrant Village Programme, villages such as Kachhal, Balbir, Razdan Pass, Taya Top, Ustad, Kathi, and Cheema are now connected to the rest of the country.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 18 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

These villages are located in the Keran, Machhal, Tangdhar, Gurez, and Uri valley regions, spanning the three districts of Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipore.

"Airtel is the only private telecom operator providing its services in these regions," the statement said.

Airtel has collaborated with the Indian Army to improve network services and enhance connectivity in remote areas of military bases.

Recently, the company has successfully established connectivity in the Galwan River region and Daulat Beg Oldie (BDO), which is recognised as India's northernmost military outpost.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on several occasions has said that all nooks and corners of the country will get telecom connectivity by June 2025.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)