New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced Xstream multiplex, which the telco said is India's first multiplex in the metaverse.

The Xstream multiplex is an extension of Airtel's Xstream Premium offering, which recently achieved a two million subscriber milestone within 100 days of its launch, the company said in a statement.

"Airtel launches India's first multiplex in the metaverse," the statement said.

Airtel's Xstream multiplex will be a 20-screen platform with access to content portfolios from leading OTT partners available on the application.

The multiplex will enable sampling of top original shows and movies with content pieces such as the first episode of an OTT original or initial minutes of a movie in regional languages, besides English and Hindi. Viewers can get complete access upon subscription of a plan.

"The Xstream multiplex offers an immersive content experience with multiple engagement layers, which allow users to interact on Partynite Metaverse. The idea was conceived by Essence, Airtel's integrated media agency of record, and developed by Gamitronics, the creator of Partynite, a blockchain-powered digital parallel universe," it added.

Shashwat Sharma, Director – Marketing, Airtel, said the Xstream multiplex provides a larger-than-life experience, which brings together Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling and an assortment of content from the partners.

