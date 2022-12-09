Pune, Dec 9 (PTI) Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari said 'Akashzep', a book written by Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale (retd) and his wife, will motivate youngsters to join the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari was in Pune on Thursday to release the book written by Gokhale and his wife Meghana, sharing the life journey, experiences and incidents during his long service in the IAF.

Lauding Gokhale, IAF chief Chaudhari said, "Gokhale stands out as an exceptional professional, a fine leader and more importantly the couple stands out as exceptional human beings."

The book will inspire youth to join the Air Force, he said.

"I am sure that after reading this book, thousands of youngsters will feel motivated to join the Indian Air Force and will be following your (Gokhale's) footstep," he said.

Dr S B Mujumdar, founder and president of Symbiosis and Chancellor of Symbiosis International University, and Dr Nitin Karmalkar, former vice chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) were also present at the event.

