Lucknow, Jun 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday met the family members of astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who made history as the first Indian to enter the International Space Station (ISS).

Yadav was accompanied by his wife and Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav, and senior party leader Rajendra Chaudhary during the visit to the astronaut's residence in Lucknow.

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav wrote, "A flight to space that took off from the courtyard and where parents became the foundation of courage, today with them in Lucknow."

Shukla, who is the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma, reached the International Space Station on Thursday along with three other astronauts as part of the commercial Axiom-4 mission for a 14-day stay during which the crew will be part of a series of science experiments.

Earlier, on June 27, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also met the astronaut's family in Triveninagar, Lucknow. In a post on X, Maurya said, "Visited the residence of Group Captain and astronaut Shri Shubhanshu Shukla ji of the Indian Air Force in Triveninagar and met his mother Smt. Asha Shukla ji, father Shri Shambhu Dayal Shukla ji, and family members, extending heartfelt congratulations."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met Shukla's family members on Thursday at his official residence. The astronaut's mother Asha Shukla, father Shambhu Dayal Shukla, sister Suchi Mishra, and nephew Vaishvik Mishra paid a courtesy visit to the chief minister.

The same day, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, along with senior leaders Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Shyam Kishore Shukla, also visited the Shukla residence to congratulate the family.

Rai felicitated the astronaut's parents with a shawl and said, "The entire nation and state are proud of your son. His achievement will inspire not only the present generation but generations to come."

On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had also called on the family at their residence in the state capital.

